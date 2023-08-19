What Is Mastika And How Do You Drink It?

Greek cuisine is known for its unique contribution to the Mediterranean diet: juicy spanakopita, savory gyros, and salads of cucumbers and red onions with feta cheese. But the Greek isles are also home to a number of unique liqueurs, including mastika, a drink known for its rich history and unique flavor. Made from the sap of Greek mastic trees, mastika is a milky white liquor with a taste that is reminiscent of pine trees or black licorice. Although mastic trees can be found throughout the region, the ones on the island of Chios in particular are used to make mastika. The island's hot climate allows for the mastic trees to dry out during the summer, and the mastic trees on Chios are the only ones that drip sap when their bark is cut.

The sap was used by the ancient Greeks for medicinal purposes. This was even mentioned by the famed Greek physician and father of modern medicine, Hippocrates, who referred to the sap as mastic tears. Mastic oil was mixed with wine by the ancient Romans, and used by the ancient Egyptians to flavor their water. It was considered a precious resource and was widely traded, required as tribute, or subject to pirate raids. The villages of Chios where mastic grew were heavily fortified by huge walls. To this day there are only 24 villages on the island of Chios, called mastihohoria, where the sap is harvested, and the process is essential to the inhabitants' livelihood and culture.