Hawaii's Treasured Spam Shows The Love Is Mutual With Maui Wildfire Relief

In Hawaii, Spam is everywhere. It's added to fried rice, used to make sushi, and is a staple in the most popular breakfast dishes. Spam dishes are even served at local McDonald's locations. According to Hormel Foods, Hawaiians eat seven million cans of Spam every year. When Hawaii's isolation is taken into account, and the fact that they import most of their food, this estimate sounds reasonable. For those that think it would get boring eating Spam all the time, it actually comes in 10 varieties ranging from Teriyaki to Oven-Roasted Turkey, which is the only Spam that contains meat other than pork.

Hawaiians' love of Spam goes back to World War II. After the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Japanese immigrants in Hawaii were considered a security threat and were banned from fishing. Spam was sent to military bases and eventually, islanders got ahold of it as a more accessible source of protein. Dishes like Spam Loco Moco, Spam Musubi, and Spam with fried rice became very popular, and Hawaiians' love for the canned meat has continued to this day.

"The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back," Spam senior brand manager, Jennesa Kinscher said in the press release. With their response to the disaster, Hormel has shown its love as well.