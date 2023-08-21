Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Chili

If you're short on time, you can buy a savory, hearty chili in a can to heat up in just a couple of minutes in the microwave or on the stove. But, nothing quite beats homemade chili, especially on a fall or winter's night. Chili is one of the most versatile dishes, allowing you to experiment with all the flavors and ingredients you want. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen chopping ingredients to make a tasty chili.

That's because you can instead rely on canned foods to add the flavors you want while giving it a serious upgrade. We've pulled together a list of canned foods to make chili even better that extends well beyond the basic chili addition of canned beans. Some of the canned ingredients on our list might replace other ingredients you typically add to your chili to make the process faster, but others are unusual canned foods that you probably never thought about stirring into homemade chili. However, we promise they're worth a try.