When Using A Burger Press, Never Skip The Oiling Step
There's something special about juicy hamburgers, but let's face it, it's hard to mold the patties into a perfect shape without them falling apart, and it can be even more difficult to achieve a consistent shape and size when preparing multiple burgers at a time. That's where the burger press comes in. A burger press can be mechanical or electric, and some can create grill marks in the patties. No matter which burger press is used, they need to be oiled before using them to prevent the ground beef from sticking to the surface.
A burger press forms ground meat into perfectly shaped patties that retain their shape during cooking. They also make it so you handle the meat less. This is important because the more you put your hands on ground beef, the warmer it gets, and the more likely your burgers will turn mushy. A burger press handles the meat for you, plus you can place it in the refrigerator so the burgers are cool before cooking, which helps them stay together.
How to oil a hamburger press
If you're using a burger press with a grill plate, the first step is to find an oil with a high smoke point, so that it doesn't burn. Vegetable oil and coconut oil have a smoke point of 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them good choices since burgers are cooked at around 375-400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can apply the oil with a brush, but using a paper towel is easier. Just like when greasing a cast iron pan, put one to two teaspoons of oil on the paper towel and wipe down the inside of the burger press. If you are cooking a large batch of burgers, you may want to oil the press periodically while preparing the patties. If a bit of ground beef starts sticking to the press, it's time to oil it again.
For easier cleanup, the bottom of the press can also be lined with parchment paper with another piece on top of the patty. Once the patty is formed, you can invert the press onto a sheet of parchment paper and set it on a plate — the nonstick paper allows the burgers to be stacked on top of one another without sticking.