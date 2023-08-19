When Using A Burger Press, Never Skip The Oiling Step

There's something special about juicy hamburgers, but let's face it, it's hard to mold the patties into a perfect shape without them falling apart, and it can be even more difficult to achieve a consistent shape and size when preparing multiple burgers at a time. That's where the burger press comes in. A burger press can be mechanical or electric, and some can create grill marks in the patties. No matter which burger press is used, they need to be oiled before using them to prevent the ground beef from sticking to the surface.

A burger press forms ground meat into perfectly shaped patties that retain their shape during cooking. They also make it so you handle the meat less. This is important because the more you put your hands on ground beef, the warmer it gets, and the more likely your burgers will turn mushy. A burger press handles the meat for you, plus you can place it in the refrigerator so the burgers are cool before cooking, which helps them stay together.