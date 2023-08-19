We Got A Taste Of Del Taco's New Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket And Found Tons Of Flavor

Del Taco is known for affordable, classic Mexican fast food, but one of the country's largest Mexican chains is making some big moves to introduce new flavors to its menu. It's starting with a new Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket. Mashed was invited to a launch event in Los Angeles where we got to taste the full lineup featuring Del Taco's brisket as well as some new drinks and a returning dessert favorite.

Speaking to us at the event, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer Tim Hackbardt said the new brisket is part of its "better Mex" program to provide "next level culinary experiences" that go beyond what people expect from fast food. The Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket is just the first in a wave of upcoming releases from Del Taco over the next year that will focus on premium fillings with big flavor profiles.

The brisket lineup will be available starting August 24 for a limited time nationwide, although participation and prices may vary by location. The three headlining items will be the Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito ($8.99), Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla ($6.49), and Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries ($6.99). At the center of all three is, of course, the brisket, which Del Taco says is pit-smoked for 16 hours and paired with a sweet and smoky honey-chipotle barbecue sauce. And from our first taste of the brisket, it definitely seems to live up to the "big flavor" promise.