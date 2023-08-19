Customers Score A Win Over Costco's Poor-Quality Vodka

The quality of Costco's spirits varies depending on the type. For the most part, the fact that they continue to sell tells you part of what you need to know about Costco's liquor selection. Unfortunately, one product is facing quality issues as of late: the Kirkland Signature vodka.

Costco has sold vodka under the Kirkland label for years, and its French Signature vodka (sold with a red label) has been touted as one of Costco's best buys. Its blue-label American vodka has gotten less love, with The Kitchn ranking it the lowest among several brands. Still, for the cheaper price tag, one could get past the nonexistent flavor of the product. That's why customers were surprised to discover that Kirkland's American vodka now tastes bad instead of bland.

Shoppers have taken to Reddit in recent weeks to question the diminished quality of Costco's Kirkland Signature vodka. Commenters agreed that the liquor has been "off" lately, with one even comparing its taste to "Flinstone's vitamins." Others admitted they'd tossed the product after trying it. Some customers had even purchased the Kirkland brand before. But those left with a bad taste in their mouths apparently have the opportunity to get their money back.