How Much Tea Brits Actually Drink Every Year

Tea has a long and storied history in the United Kingdom and remains an extremely popular drink in British culture, but how much do Brits really drink? The English consume tea everywhere, from their kitchen tables at breakfast to afternoon high tea with tiny sandwiches and scones. There are so many varieties of tea to choose from, and each has its own unique health benefits and flavor profiles, so tea drinkers have their pick when selecting their favorite variety.

Daily tea time began in England in the 17th century, when Catherine of Braganza from Portugal married King Charles II. Catherine had a daily tea-time ritual, and the trend caught on among the upper class in England. As its popularity rose, the East India Company started importing more tea from British colonies in Asia. Tea had been drunk in Asia for centuries by the time it made its way to Britain, but it quickly became a staple.