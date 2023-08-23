Grocery Store Vegan Cakes To Celebrate Your Next Big Event

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, graduation, a baby shower, or any other special occasion, there is nothing like having a great-tasting cake to take the occasion to the next level. Not only is cake delicious, but its history of having a presence at a lot of celebratory events also makes it the desired go-to for anyone celebrating something exciting. However, for those on a vegan diet, special occasions can be frustrating because most cakes that are offered at bakeries, grocery stores, and restaurants are made with non-vegan ingredients. Nearly all cakes that are commonly available contain some form of animal-derived product such as eggs, milk, butter, cream cheese, or gelatin.

But what's a birthday without cake? Shouldn't vegans also be able to celebrate any event with traditional desserts? We think so, which is why we've rounded up a list of the best vegan cakes on the market to add to your next celebration. Best of all? Every cake on our list is available at grocery stores or local specialty grocers all across the country. No more hunting for vegan bakeries and paying a large sum of money for a custom specialty cake. From chocolate cake to classic birthday cake to unique choices like cheesecake, here are all the best vegan options available at a store near you.