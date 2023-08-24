How Ree Drummond Has Cut Pineapple Since She Was '18 Months Old'

Locked beneath its tough, prickly exterior, pineapple has a sweet, juicy flavor unlike anything else. Sweet and savory pineapple recipes abound, and it's an amazing snack on its own. Still, breaking down a pineapple can intimidate even the most practiced chefs.

Of course, you could skip the trouble and purchase pineapple pre-sliced, but it will cost double. At Walmart, a 16-oz package of pre-sliced pineapple costs nearly $4.50, while the whole fruit retails for $2.18. And, let's face it, the canned variety just doesn't compare to fresh.

Before you balk at buying a fresh pineapple, give celebrity chef Ree Drummond's method for cutting it a try. This Food Network star showed off her pineapple-chopping skills in a July 17 post on her Instagram account, where she often shares tips and tricks with her fans and followers. In her post, Drummond quickly removes the skin, crown, and core to access the interior, and she makes it look easy.