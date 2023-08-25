The Fizzy Mistake You're Making When Mixing Highball Cocktails

The precise definition of what makes a highball a highball may vary slightly from bartender to bartender. However, in general, it is some type of spirit (or spirits) mixed with a carbonated nonalcoholic beverage. It is served over ice in a tall and narrow glass called a highball glass.

One common mistake that people make when mixing a drink like a highball in which the carbonation is an integral part of the experience is agitating the beverage too much. Since carbonation is essentially saturating a liquid with tiny carbon dioxide gas bubbles, shaking or stirring releases the bubbles, reducing the carbonation and making your drink flat.

To keep your highball as crisp as possible, it is best to split the carbonated beverage. When you sandwich the mixed ingredients of a highball between the carbonated beverage (about three-quarters over ice, followed by your mixed portion, then topped off with the last quarter of carbonation), the ingredients will naturally mix with a little help from the carbonation, so there is no need for additional stirring. This keeps your beverage bubbly.