Mistakes You're Making When Ordering A PSL

‌Those of us who just can't get enough of the pumpkin spice latte can probably agree on at least one con about the drink, and that's its price. Of course, a single order of a PSL won't exactly break the bank, but spending five bucks or more on a pumpkin spice latte daily (or multiple times a day) can get rather pricey over time.

The fix? While you might not exactly be able to come up with a cheap concoction that tastes exactly like an original PSL, there are ways you can make your standard cup of joe taste more pumpkin-y than usual for only a fraction of the cost. For example, you can try adding a pump of pumpkin spice sauce to a warm cup of black coffee with cream, or you can do the same thing with your iced coffee. Adjust the number of pumps by how strong you want the pumpkin flavor to be. Just know that the more pumps you use, the sweeter your drink will taste, which may or may not be everyone's cup of tea (or coffee). Bear in mind that your flavor shots will cost a bit extra, but the shots alone still won't likely add up to the typical price of a PSL. Thus, this hack can help scratch that itch for the warm pumpkin flavor of the fall without giving your wallet a beating in the process.