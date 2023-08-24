Nutmeg Is The Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Eggs

Nutmeg is a seed with aromatic powers that elevate any baked delicacy. When you think of nutmeg, your favorite pumpkin spice latte or sweet potato pie recipe probably comes to mind. However, did you know it also complements savory items like eggs? Nutmeg was first discovered in the 1500s in Indonesia from the seed of an almost peach-like fruit. Essentially, the spice emits a warm, nutty, almost sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with any egg dish.

Add a sprinkle of nutmeg to your baked eggs, breakfast soufflés, or even grate it onto your over-easy eggs for a delightful twist. Notably, nutmeg is more than just a flavor enhancer. According to Nourish by WebMD, it's a potent source of antioxidants that can help prevent diseases that cause heart and liver issues. And we're not the only ones who appreciate this combination. Queen Elizabeth enjoyed enhancing her perfectly cooked scrambled eggs with nutmeg, often paired with a hint of lemon zest.

For those who have yet to try it, nutmeg introduces spicy and earthy notes to your eggs, contributing greater depth to your overall dish. Moreover, nutmeg complements any egg combination, not limited to hot egg dishes alone. You can incorporate it into your go-to deviled eggs recipe or even your favorite egg salad — the possibilities are endless. So, go ahead and experiment with this exquisite combination fit for a queen.