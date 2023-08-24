Nutmeg Is The Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Eggs
Nutmeg is a seed with aromatic powers that elevate any baked delicacy. When you think of nutmeg, your favorite pumpkin spice latte or sweet potato pie recipe probably comes to mind. However, did you know it also complements savory items like eggs? Nutmeg was first discovered in the 1500s in Indonesia from the seed of an almost peach-like fruit. Essentially, the spice emits a warm, nutty, almost sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with any egg dish.
Add a sprinkle of nutmeg to your baked eggs, breakfast soufflés, or even grate it onto your over-easy eggs for a delightful twist. Notably, nutmeg is more than just a flavor enhancer. According to Nourish by WebMD, it's a potent source of antioxidants that can help prevent diseases that cause heart and liver issues. And we're not the only ones who appreciate this combination. Queen Elizabeth enjoyed enhancing her perfectly cooked scrambled eggs with nutmeg, often paired with a hint of lemon zest.
For those who have yet to try it, nutmeg introduces spicy and earthy notes to your eggs, contributing greater depth to your overall dish. Moreover, nutmeg complements any egg combination, not limited to hot egg dishes alone. You can incorporate it into your go-to deviled eggs recipe or even your favorite egg salad — the possibilities are endless. So, go ahead and experiment with this exquisite combination fit for a queen.
Is whole nutmeg better than ground?
Are you contemplating whether to reach for fresh whole nutmeg, or simply use the ground version from your pantry when adding it to your eggs? Let's weigh the options. Ground nutmeg offers extended storage without losing potency, while fresh nutmeg boasts more aroma from untarnished oils. However, improper storage of fresh nutmeg can lead to rancidity. For optimal use, keep fresh nutmeg in its shell within an airtight container to extend its shelf life to over a year.
When it comes to adding nutmeg to your eggs, skip pre-grating and grate it right at the end for maximum flavor. But how much should you use? We recommend starting with a pinch or around 1/4 tsp of nutmeg for approximately 4 eggs, adjusting according to your taste. Be cautious not to exceed 2 teaspoons per serving, as excessive nutmeg consumption can lead to anxiety or disorientation. If you're still debating between the two forms, remember that they're essentially the same ingredient, just with different potencies. Don't forget to modify your recipes accordingly.
And keep in mind that, like any ingredient, certain flavor combinations might not work well together. For instance, avoid pairing nutmeg with cilantro, as the sweeter notes of nutmeg clash with cilantro's peppery profile. Whether you go for the easy-peasy ground nutmeg or embrace the nutty adventure of fresh nutmeg, eggspect to crack open a whole new world of flavors!