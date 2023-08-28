Wine Coolers Are The Nostalgic Libations That Deserve A Boozy Comeback

Wine coolers and spritzes are generally considered easy to drink because of their low alcohol value and high sugar content. When wine coolers first came on the scene in the 80s, they were made by a couple of California entrepreneurs who tested them at pool parties in their yards. The original idea was that they would be simple and classic, made with the cheap, light white wine like pinot grigio and chablis, that was available in abundance at the time, and mixed with fruit juices and a dash of soda. When the big beverage companies took over, the struggle to stand out amidst the competition, coupled with less wine availability, led to the sugary, artificial, low-quality drinks we remember best today.

Nowadays, we're seeing a return to the original idea of a simple, fun beverage, but with a huge increase in quality and sophistication. Today's wine coolers use natural fruit flavors, sometimes pulp, and high-quality wine. Independent wine drink makers are spearheading the push to create wine coolers and spritzers that appeal to more discerning tastes, featuring short ingredient lists and all-natural, organic wines and fruit juices. They're blending rosé wine and lemonade into an ultra-refreshing spritzer, or sourcing high-quality organic wines from Sicily and blending them with organic fruit juices like grapefruit, blood orange, and Meyer lemons. These drinks are still fun and casual, but the blend of flavors is meant to appeal to wine drinkers, not hide the flavor of the wine.