How Fiesta Sunrise Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

While viewers can appreciate chef Gordon Ramsay's noble attempt to renovate failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," the odds are stacked against the establishment finding success and keeping its doors open. Only around 16% of restaurants featured on the show stayed afloat after Ramsay and their owners parted ways. With that in mind, Fiesta Sunrise always had rough sailing ahead, but in particular, the restaurant had the unfortunate case of closing before its episode even aired.

Ramsay visited the New York establishment in 2008 as part of "Kitchen Nightmares" sophomore season. The restaurant was run by married couple Yolanda and Vic and Yolanda's daughter Patti, but the establishment had fallen on hard times and was one step from closing by the time it caught Ramsay's attention. In addition to in-fighting, particularly between Patti and her stepfather, Fiesta Sunrise was failing due to the inability to draw in customers (only two tables of 120 were seated during Ramsay's initial visit) and unsanitary kitchen conditions. The family drew the ire of the ever-hot-tempered "Hell's Kitchen" icon for having old ingredients like rice and a roach infestation that could have got the restaurant shut down.

While Ramsay went about trying to save the restaurant, it was clear that he was fighting a losing battle. After Ramsay left, the restaurant would last several more months before closing in September 2008. Ultimately, mismanaged funds contributed to the restaurant's closing.