The Simple Hack To Make Homemade Vegan Sour Cream

Sour cream is a delicious condiment used to top dishes from burritos to baked potatoes. However, those who avoid dairy for health reasons or because they're following a vegan diet have to opt out of this fermented cream product. Luckily, there is a simple way to make vegan sour cream at home that can be tailored to your unique taste buds. The trick involves blending raw cashews until they are spreadable and smooth like sour cream, and then adding a few ingredients to tweak the flavor.

Cashews can require hours of soaking before they become soft enough to blend into a smooth texture — usually by placing your cashews in a bowl of water and letting them hydrate overnight. If you're short on time or didn't plan ahead, you can speed up the soaking process by using hot water that's not quite boiling. This trick will cut down your soaking time to just 15 minutes, while still ensuring a creamy cashew sauce.

While you can use different nuts for your vegan spreads, cashews are the best choice for dairy-free sour cream because they are naturally fatty and creamy with a mild flavor. Cashews don't have a tough outer skin and are softer than other nuts, which makes them easier to blend into a completely smooth paste. Raw, unsalted cashews, when soaked in near-boiling water for fifteen to twenty minutes become soft enough to blend into a perfectly non-grainy or lumpy cream.