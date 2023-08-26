Actually, There's A Correct Way To Open A Bag Of Potato Chips

In order to keep your snacks from getting stale or crushed in transit before landing in your hands on the couch, bags are filled with chips followed by nitrogen gas, and then they're sealed. Then, the bag goes on its merry way, traveling from the factory to the supermarket. On the trip, bigger, heavier pieces and smaller broken pieces will fall to the bottom of the bag. We're all familiar with the consequences; you end up with all the little pieces and salt at the bottom of the bag. Little did we know that this could be remedied with just a simple shake.

Give your chip bag a shake before you open it, and it will taste way better. Plus, if you do this every time you go to reopen your bag, you won't find yourself with varied chip-eating experiences every time you sit down to snack; you'll get the perfect mixture every time. So, now you know how to crack open a fresh bag of your favorite chips for the best outcome. We have yet to determine how to stop eating potato chips and polishing off the entire bag in one sitting once you've gotten it open, but we'll let you know when we figure that one out.