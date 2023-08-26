Actually, There's A Correct Way To Open A Bag Of Potato Chips
Ah, the incomparable feeling of opening a fresh bag of potato chips! It's time we all admit that the seal of a Lay's bag popping open beneath our fingertips is one of life's great pleasures. Now that we've all agreed on this, we must break some unfortunate news: You've been doing it wrong your entire life. Yes –– there's a better way to open a fresh bag of potato chips, but rather than being hard on ourselves for botching such a simple task for so many years, we're instead vowing to up our chip eating game and improve our bag opening skills.
"How can there be a wrong way to open a bag of chips?" you're almost certainly asking yourself. Well, there's one simple trick that will make your overall snacking experience just a bit more enjoyable, and as far as we're concerned, it's well worth the minimal additional effort. Say goodbye to the days of dumping chip crumbs into your mouth when the bag is almost empty; we're embarking on a new chip eating era.
Give a shake before you snack
In order to keep your snacks from getting stale or crushed in transit before landing in your hands on the couch, bags are filled with chips followed by nitrogen gas, and then they're sealed. Then, the bag goes on its merry way, traveling from the factory to the supermarket. On the trip, bigger, heavier pieces and smaller broken pieces will fall to the bottom of the bag. We're all familiar with the consequences; you end up with all the little pieces and salt at the bottom of the bag. Little did we know that this could be remedied with just a simple shake.
Give your chip bag a shake before you open it, and it will taste way better. Plus, if you do this every time you go to reopen your bag, you won't find yourself with varied chip-eating experiences every time you sit down to snack; you'll get the perfect mixture every time. So, now you know how to crack open a fresh bag of your favorite chips for the best outcome. We have yet to determine how to stop eating potato chips and polishing off the entire bag in one sitting once you've gotten it open, but we'll let you know when we figure that one out.