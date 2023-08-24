Olive Garden's Alleged Rat Foot Soup Is An Actual Food Nightmare

Recent allegations brought against Olive Garden are the stuff of dreams — very, very bad dreams; the kind that haunt your days and nights. A diner at an Olive Garden outside Detroit, Michigan, claims that his bottomless minestrone harbored a highly unpleasant surprise. According to Thomas Howie, in March of this year, he was eating with friends at the Italian chain near his suburban home when he felt something sharp hook the inside of his mouth. Howie says that when he spat the object out, it was clear that it was a furry rat's foot, complete with claw. He proceeded to vomit on the spot.

Howie and his friends claim that when they summoned the staff at the restaurant, one worker was "very nice and cooperative" but seems to have been unsure what he could do to help (though he tried to take the offending foot away with the food). Another member of the wait staff responded with an ill-advised attempt at humor, remarking, "That's funny. We don't even put meat in the minestrone" (from WBTV).

Howie sought medical care for a cut inside his mouth after the incident, which included some bloodwork, a tetanus shot, and antibiotic mouth rinse. He claims he experienced gastrointestinal symptoms for days after the unfortunate soup, was unable to eat anything more substantial than crackers, and has suffered additional ill effects since. Thomas Howie is suing Olive Garden for $25,000 to compensate for what the lawsuit refers to as "mental anguish and emotional distress."