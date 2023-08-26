Whataburger's Chicken And Pancakes Is The Secret Menu Combo Of Our Dreams

Whataburger is known for its selection of large burgers doused in mustard and fixings. It's called Whataburger for a reason, after all. But the fast food chain also has a large selection of breakfast items, like a honey butter chicken biscuit, chorizo taquito, and pancake platter. However, if you want the ultimate Southern breakfast snack, then you'll have to order from the restaurant's secret menu.

We're talking chicken 'n waffles. Well, chicken 'n pancakes anyway. While chicken 'n waffles is a Southern delicacy that stretches back to the 1600s, 1930s, or 1970s (depending on who you ask), Whataburger puts a modern spin on the classic recipe. Out of necessity, the secret menu hack substitutes pancakes for waffles, since Whataburger doesn't sell pancakes. You may or may not get confused glances from your local Whataburger employee if you try to order it. However, chicken and pancakes are officially sanctioned by the restaurant chain, and it has been promoted as a secret menu hack on its social media.

If you want to order the hack yourself, just order pancakes from the menu. Then, you'll want to add on a honey chicken biscuit, minus the biscuit, to get your tenders. However, you can keep the biscuit and disassemble, if you want a palate cleanser between bites. All in all, it should cost you about $7 on average.