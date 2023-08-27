Canned Seafood Shines When Paired With Creamy Pasta

Canned seafood gets a bad rap — especially when compared to fresh fish — but the former shines when paired with creamy pasta dishes. This combination can bring a restaurant-level meal to anyone's kitchen, even if they're shopping on a budget.

Buying the best canned fish takes a little research and effort, but it's possible to find brands that are both healthy and flavorful. A variety of canned seafood options line the shelves of grocery stores, from mussels to oysters to tuna to mackerel. All of these mesh well with a carbohydrate base, making them ideal proteins for a homemade pasta dish.

Additionally, tinned fish are as versatile as they are cheap; they go well with most pasta shapes. Mixing mussels and oysters into linguini Alfredo is a popular choice. In this iteration, the Alfredo sauce adds a cheesy flavor to the dish, which is balanced by the briny taste of the fish. Meanwhile, salmon pairs exceptionally well with a garlic cream sauce. The options are nearly endless when experimenting with canned seafood and pasta. That's part of what makes this such a winning pairing.