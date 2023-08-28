The Canned Difference Between Growlers And Crowlers In The World Of Beer
If you like to have a craft beer every now and then, the best way to enjoy it is to visit your local microbrewery, sit down, and have a fresh one poured straight from the tap. However, there might be times when you want to bring a beer home. There are two main ways to get beer to go at your local microbrewery — you can get it in a growler or a crowler. They may sound the same, but there is a big difference between the two.
On the surface, the difference between a growler and a crowler is pretty basic. A growler is a reusable container that you bring into the brewery with you to have it filled, so you can take it home. A crowler is a serving of beer that gets canned right before your eyes — directly from the tap — so you know it is fresh. If you have trouble remembering which is which, a growler (which starts with "g") is glass while a crowler (which starts with "c") is canned.
Which is better: a growler or a crowler?
The differences between a growler and a crowler extend beyond the material of the container. Determining which is best for you involves understanding these differences. The most noticeable difference is size. A crowler only comes in a 32-ounce can. While this is a decent amount — two pints — growlers come in 32-ounce and 64-ounce options. However, some people might argue that a true growler is 64 ounces, while a half growler (or howler) is 32 ounces. A bomber, on the other hand, is 22 ounces, but bombers fell out of favor several years ago.
A more subtle, but important difference between growlers and crowlers is that growlers are best for about three days, while crowlers are typically good for up to a month. This is because a can is better at keeping light and oxygen out of your beer (at least until it is opened). Another thing to keep in mind is that growlers are breakable, so they won't ship well. However, a growler is reusable — you keep it, clean it, and bring it back to any brewery whenever you want another. This can mean that certain breweries will give you a small discount if you already own a growler. Crowlers are not reusable, but the cans are recyclable. Lastly, from a business perspective, a brewery needs special equipment to seal a crowler, while a growler can just be filled and sealed without requiring any extra equipment.