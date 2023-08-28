The Canned Difference Between Growlers And Crowlers In The World Of Beer

If you like to have a craft beer every now and then, the best way to enjoy it is to visit your local microbrewery, sit down, and have a fresh one poured straight from the tap. However, there might be times when you want to bring a beer home. There are two main ways to get beer to go at your local microbrewery — you can get it in a growler or a crowler. They may sound the same, but there is a big difference between the two.

On the surface, the difference between a growler and a crowler is pretty basic. A growler is a reusable container that you bring into the brewery with you to have it filled, so you can take it home. A crowler is a serving of beer that gets canned right before your eyes — directly from the tap — so you know it is fresh. If you have trouble remembering which is which, a growler (which starts with "g") is glass while a crowler (which starts with "c") is canned.