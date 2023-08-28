Latin American Cuisine And Hot Dogs Have Always Been Closely Intertwined

Hot dogs aren't just a culinary staple in the US, and when garnished with bold Latin American flavors, they tend to stand out from the typical American hot dogs topped with relish, mustard, and ketchup. Depending on the region, you can expect to find everything from chiles, salsa, quail eggs, and potato sticks on your hot dog. Hot dogs are an extremely popular street food, especially in Mexico, where they serve up their iconic Sonora dogs.

The origins of the hot dog are disputed by historians, though most agree that this beloved food has been around for thousands of years. We do know that a pair of entrepreneurs introduced the hot dog to Mexico in 1943 at the Plaza Mexico Bull Ring. It's hard to pin down exactly when the hot dog became intertwined with Latin American food culture, but it's widely attributed to the early to mid-20th century in Brazil and other metropolitan Latin American regions due to the influence of American culture.