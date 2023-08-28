The Best Type Of Grain For Delicious Rice Pudding

There are many different types of rice, but they're not all interchangeable. Sure, you could use brown basmati rice as a healthier option for risotto, but the result is going to be a dish that isn't as creamy as one made with arborio rice. And while jasmine is an option to make pudding, short-grain white rice will give you the best and most delicious results. The reason for this has to do with the type of grain, and the fact that different-sized grains will provide different results in recipes.

All types of rice fall into one of three groups: short-, medium-, or long-grain. Short-grain is small in length and the thickest in width of the three, while long-grain is four to five times longer in length than width. Medium-grain falls right in the middle between the two. Long-grain rice, such as jasmine, contains higher amounts of the starch amylose and is firmer when cooked, making it ideal for fried rice or curries. Short-grain rice, such as sushi, contains higher amounts of the starch amylopectin, with a softer and stickier result when cooked, which is why it's so excellent for making pudding.