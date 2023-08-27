How Tea Leaves Can Help Keep Your Homemade Pickles Crisp

Besides its salty and sour taste, one of the best parts about eating a pickle is its distinctive crunch. Each bite has a pleasing snap to it, so the worst thing you can offer a pickle lover is a mushy spear. The thought seems reprehensible. However, with canning as a hobby on the rise, more and more people are turning to jarring their own pickled cucumbers. So if you want it all crisp and no mush, you might want to consider tossing a few tea leaves into the brine.

No, you're not making some strange new tea-flavored pickle. It's actually a fairly common practice within the jarring community. Some enthusiasts use tea leaves, grape leaves, and oak leaves to help preserve that crunch in their pickles. There's actually a variety of potential plants you can use. However, there are also types that you wouldn't want to use like plum leaves, since they contain cyanide compounds and are toxic to animals.

Sticking with tea, it's probably the most convenient of the options. While it may make your brine off-colored, you can use a few tablespoons of black tea grounds or a prepackaged bag of tea as well in the jar. As far as why tea protects your pickles, it actually all comes down to science.