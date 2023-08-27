Monkey Gland Sauce Isn't What You Think

Even if you aren't a trained, professional chef, it's usually fairly easy to determine what you'll be getting when ordering a meal. However, every so often, there comes a dish that isn't exactly what its name implies. Take sweetbreads, which, based on their name, sound like they could be a delicious baked good similar to beignets. In reality, the French delicacy is actually the thymus gland of a calf or lamb.

Rocky Mountain oysters are another example of culinary deception. They are only true to their moniker in that they are largely popular in the states that the massive mountain range runs through, namely, Colorado. The midwestern favorite isn't from the sea, and there isn't an ocean anywhere close to the Centennial State – though the fact that Rocky Mountain oysters are actually bull testicles might come as a surprise to the uninitiated.

Monkey gland sauce also falls into the category of foods that aren't what they say they are, and given what this condiment's name is, some may say that's for the best. So what, then, is monkey gland sauce? Whatever idea you have of it in your head, we can almost guarantee it isn't what you think ... unless you thought it was a combination of condiments that tastes like something you'd have at a barbecue.