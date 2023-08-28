Coconut Milk Is The Secret Ingredient You Should Have On Deck For Braising Fish

When it comes to selecting your fish, you want to pick a fillet that is easy to braise. For instance, swordfish and tuna might be too hearty for braising, so it may be better to broil or grill those. In particular, salmon, snapper, Murray cod, and monkfish are great candidates for braising. If you're dealing with a delicate piece of fish, consider employing a bed of vegetables to put some space between the fish and the bottom of the pan.

While you can use a variety of wines and broths to braise your fish, coconut milk also helps make it tender, acting as a tenderizer as it infuses the meat. For that reason, you may want to let your fish sit in the coconut milk as a marinade for a bit before braising to soak up extra flavor.

When braising in coconut milk, you have to be careful to avoid letting the milk curdle. This can be disastrous for the dish. Coconut milk does well in low heat or a simmer, so be careful not to bring it up to a rolling boil. Although this process requires a slow cooking time, you should frequently stir or ladle the coconut milk over the fish to prevent it from thickening and curdling.