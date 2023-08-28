Don't Believe This McDonald's Fry Rumor

Over the years, McDonald's fries have come under fire many times for one reason or another. In August 2023, an Instagram reel claimed that McDonald's fries use salt containing three ingredients: sugar, aluminum salt, and, well, salt. The video has since received more than 238k likes, with thousands of comments adding to the rumor that such ingredients can cause neurological disorders over time.

To be fair, the McDonald's website states its iodized salt packets contain sodium silicoaluminate and dextrose. However, it's worth noting that the nutrition facts do not list any added sugar, and Morton Salt, the brand used by many McDonald's franchises, confirms that the amount of dextrose present in table salt is so minimal that it's "dietetically insignificant." Dextrose is only added to help extend the salt's shelf life.

As for sodium silicoaluminate, this compound is composed of sodium, silicon, aluminum, and oxygen and is used to prevent clumping in products like table salt. Although listed among the ingredients in McDonald's salt, it is not included in the nutrition facts. Per FDA regulations, sodium silicoaluminate may be present at a level of up to 2%, but if present in such "insignificant amounts" that it rounds down to 0%, manufacturers can declare the ingredient without providing an exact measurement.