No, Colby And Monterey Jack Cheese Are Not The Same Thing

Cheese is arguably one of the greatest food creations in history. There are many varieties of cheese out there, each with its own unique flavors, colors, and textures. Of all the different types of cheese to choose from, Colby Jack and Monterey Jack are often confused because of their similar characteristics. Although the two cheeses taste alike, Colby Jack cheese is actually a blend of Monterey Jack and Colby cheese.

Colby cheese can be confused with cheddar because of its flavor and yellow color, but Colby has an even more mellow taste and is semi-soft with a higher moisture content. These properties make it just as meltable as Monterey Jack, and as popular. Monterey Jack is often used as a base cheese because of its mild flavor. This white semi-hard cheese made from cow's milk doesn't just have excellent melting properties, it also pairs well with several types of wine and beer, as well as other cheeses. This makes it an exciting option to mix and match with, which is precisely how Colby Jack was invented.