You Should Be Adding A Dash Of Nutmeg To Your Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese can go either way. You can simply open a box and make the most basic recipe possible or go all out and craft an artisanal experience that could be considered fine dining. However, as Goldilocks pointed out, the best often falls between two extremes. You don't want food that is too little or too much; you want your mac and cheese recipe to be "just right."

It might seem a tad unusual, but one way to add a little extra something special to mac and cheese without going overboard is to use a dash of nutmeg. Nutmeg is a spice that triggers a warming sensation in the mouth and imparts a sweet, nutty flavor. While it is popular in the fall — think pumpkin spice — it may also bring to mind a familiar feeling of home and family many people experience over the winter holidays. This can amplify layers of flavor in classic comfort food, making your finished dish next-level satisfying.