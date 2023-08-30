You Should Be Adding A Dash Of Nutmeg To Your Mac And Cheese
Mac and cheese can go either way. You can simply open a box and make the most basic recipe possible or go all out and craft an artisanal experience that could be considered fine dining. However, as Goldilocks pointed out, the best often falls between two extremes. You don't want food that is too little or too much; you want your mac and cheese recipe to be "just right."
It might seem a tad unusual, but one way to add a little extra something special to mac and cheese without going overboard is to use a dash of nutmeg. Nutmeg is a spice that triggers a warming sensation in the mouth and imparts a sweet, nutty flavor. While it is popular in the fall — think pumpkin spice — it may also bring to mind a familiar feeling of home and family many people experience over the winter holidays. This can amplify layers of flavor in classic comfort food, making your finished dish next-level satisfying.
Tips for adding nutmeg to mac and cheese
If you use fresh nutmeg in your homemade mac and cheese, wait to grate some until the end because freshly-grated nutmeg has a more robust flavor profile. Conversely, adding nutmeg during cooking gives you a more subtle taste. If you want to put this spice front and center, add a dash to the top after cooking for presentation and flavor. For a more subtle hint of nutmeg, put it in the béchamel sauce you use to create the base of your cheese sauce.
The most important thing to remember about adding nutmeg to any recipe is that a little goes a long way; using too much nutmeg isn't just overwhelming to your palate. Per Healthline and the Illinois Poison Center, this spice can be toxic in only a few teaspoons. Some symptoms of consuming excess nutmeg include confusion, upset stomach, and fainting. Fortunately, you won't need to risk nutmeg intoxication when you add it to your mac and cheese, as a dash (⅛-teaspoon) is usually enough. Plus, when using nutmeg in batch recipes, the portions will be divided, lessening the risk.