Colorado-Style Pizza Is An Underrated Pie With A Honey Twist

Pizza is a beloved staple across the U.S., so it's no wonder many areas have their own regional pizza styles. Colorado's leaves nothing on the table, maximizing the toppings, dough, and flavor in any given pie. Colorado-style pizza, also dubbed Colorado mountain-style pizza, stands out because of its crust. The crust is thick and hand-braided, and it's infused with honey to add sweetness to an otherwise savory dish. According to The Takeout, the crust gives this regional pizza its name. Its kneaded appearance resembles the mountains Colorado is famous for.

In addition to the bulky, honeyed crust, Colorado-style pies typically come with a large number of toppings. The toppings used vary depending on who's making the pizza. However, they typically include meats and veggies. Pepperoni, in particular, seems to be a favorite. Pairing such ingredients with honey gives the Colorado-style pie a sweet and savory taste that's incredibly underrated. Given the growing popularity of honey on pizza, it's no wonder it's starting to gain traction online.