You Should Be Mixing Grape Soda With Your Nightly Glass Of Red Wine

There are nearly as many ways to embrace this unique fusion of grape soda and red wine as there are types of red wine. Try using a robust red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot, allowing its notes to meld with the effervescence of grape soda. Ensure that if you choose a lighter wine, you start with a smaller amount of soda and then adjust the amount accordingly. This is to avoid any sweetness overload. Additionally, trying different variations of grape soda flavors — ranging from classic Welch's grape soda to even making your own — can further elevate the experience.

Although making your own soda can be a bit time-consuming, it's definitely worth the extra effort and allows you to know exactly what is in your grape soda. Just be prepared to let your homemade mixture sit anywhere from 24 hours to a week, depending on the recipe. If you want to skip some steps, you can substitute ripe grapes for grape juice and still achieve the same effect.

If grape soda isn't your thing, you can also try red wine and coke. Just grab your favorite fruit-forward wine like Pinot Noir or Malbec and add cola. This two-ingredient cocktail is known as a Kalimotxo and originated in Spain. So, whether you mix your wine with grape soda, pop, or cola, the real intrigue lies in what you call your fizzy sidekick.