How Kitchen Nightmares Affected The Business At Down City

It often seems like Gordon Ramsay tries to work culinary miracles. On his long-running show "Kitchen Nightmares," the chef and TV icon attempts to breathe new life into failing establishments on the verge of closing. Sadly, as is often the case, the show has outlasted many of the restaurants it has featured. Such was the case with Down City, featured in Season 4, Episode 7, in 2011. Despite Ramsay's best efforts, he couldn't change Down City's downward trajectory. So what led to Down City's closing, and did the show affect its business?

Located in Rhode Island, Down City was owned by Abby Cabral and Rico Conforti, who had been operating the establishment since 2005. By the time Ramsay arrived, public perception had turned against the restaurant. The primary sources of contention were apparent the moment the "Hell's Kitchen" star walked in — overly complicated menus and a hostile work environment that boiled over from the kitchen into the dining room. And Abby tended to berate staff, customers, and even Chef Ramsay.

With Ramsay's help, Down City appeared ready for an upswing with a revamped menu and a more organized staff. The immediate impact on business after the episode aired indicated success. Sales were up 33% after Ramsay's visit, but ultimately, that couldn't keep the doors open.