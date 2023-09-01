The Fresh McDonald's Hack Employees Hate When You Order

Fast food is known for its ease of convenience and quick turnaround times, but depending on the location and chain, that doesn't always ensure you're getting the freshest burger right off the grill. Food and certain ingredients are precooked at some restaurants to ensure optimal efficiency. Some savvy customers have even started asking McDonald's employees to make their orders fresh. It's a fast food hack that has drawn the ire and annoyance of McDonald's employees everywhere.

In one TikTok, a McDonald's cashier shared an expletive-filled, if humourous, response and an exasperated sigh to the constant asking for "fresh food" from customers. Meanwhile, another user who claims to be an employee wrote, "I worked at McDonald's, and anytime anyone told me that, I would just go 'yep' and do nothing." Another person who claimed to be an employee commented, "I don't normally mind when people ask this; it's when they don't want to wait. Like, how do you want something fresh but want it out within a minute?"

As the comment above points out, it's almost impossible to have food that is both fresh and quick. After all, it takes a burger about 10 minutes to cook on a grill, so it's not feasible to just grab and go. Likewise, this food hack may create some tension between employees and customers as it suggests their food isn't up to standard.