Upscale Fast Food Kind Of Takes The Fun Out Of Drive-Thrus

If you like using the drive-thru when you get hungry, you probably value the speed and convenience of the process. Last year, the average time spent in a drive-thru was 6 minutes and 13 seconds per visit. You can get what you want, when you want, without even leaving your vehicle.

Another reason drive-thru service also encourages impulse buying. The entire setup of a drive-thru is structured around point-of-purchase buying and facilitating guilty pleasure snacking. In a drive-thru line, the customer is already making a purchase, so if a flashy new food item catches their eye, it can be a fun, in-the-moment decision that they wouldn't make if they thought about it for too long.

However, when upscale drive-thrus enter the picture, they can diminish that fun. The experience is no longer a chance to quickly indulge in an emotional decision for a rewarding bite of comfort food. Instead, it becomes a calculated strategy mapped out for a fine dining experience — without the atmosphere. Instead of the convenience enhancing the thrill, it can rob the moment of its intrinsic whimsy.