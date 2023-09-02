Put Down The Spinach! Only Romaine Lettuce Goes In Caesar Salad

It seems like everyone is looking to optimize the nutritional value of their meals, even with foods like salad, which has upsettingly led to folks swapping out the classic romaine lettuce for the dark leafy greens of spinach, arugula, and even kale in a Caesar salad. Friends, we must object. It's said that romaine lettuce offers little but water and fiber, but the point of food like Caesar salad is to truly enjoy it, not try to maximize the nutritional value of each calorie. When it comes to the texture, crunch factor, and the ability to stand up to the heavy, creamy Caesar dressing, you've got to go with romaine.

Kale, spinach, and other dark leafy greens have been touted as superfoods. Plenty of people are in a constant search for that life-changing ingredient that will finally make them healthy and happy, which means they're willing to give up classic recipes for more so-called nutritious options. That leads to making ingredient swaps like spinach for romaine, but thinking the two are interchangeable as salad leaves is a mistake. Romaine lettuce really is uniquely suited to the texture and structure of a Caesar salad and has more to offer than you might think.