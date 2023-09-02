French-Fry-Crusted Burgers Prove That (Not) Everyone Is So Creative

The classic cheeseburger will never go out of style — a succulent beef patty or two with a layer of melted cheese, crisp lettuce, a ripe tomato, and your favorite sauce all sandwiched between two soft buns is pretty close to perfection. Still, this iconic favorite has gotten some interesting makeovers through the years as hungry burger lovers experiment with just how far they can stretch a burger until it becomes something else entirely.

Burgers and fries are an undisputed pairing usually enjoyed side by side, but burger enthusiasts are challenging that norm with a french-fry-encrusted burger that feels unnatural, even though we can't seem to look away. The recipe starts with two ground beef patties, completely covered in slices of cheese. The puck of meat and cheese is then covered in batter and surrounded by chopped frozen french fries before being deep-fried in oil.

After almost 3 million likes on a viral TikTok video of the recipe, fans still cannot make sense of this bizarre burger. One commenter claimed that the recipe is "a crime against food," while other viewers simply asked, "But why?" Another user was particularly offended by the french fry burger hack, saying, "I literally broke my neck in a car crash last night and seeing this is the worst thing that happened to me in the past 24 hours." This creative recipe might entice a willing few, but most would consider it a total food crime.