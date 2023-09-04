We Couldn't Help But Wonder: Is Loose Tea Allowed On A Plane?

Waiting in line for airport security can be a stressful and exhausting process. While you may have double-checked the online guides clarifying exactly what you can bring on the plane, there is always that risk of something in your carry-on bag getting flagged and possibly confiscated.

With many of your possessions, a thorough screening will usually suffice, but when it comes to food items that aren't safe to fly with, they end up in the trash. With liquids like peanut butter, honey, and wine, any amount above 3.4 ounces will need to be checked in your luggage before going through security. However, some of the drier food products can leave flyers confused. This becomes a problem if you only have a carry-on bag and plan to bring home souvenirs like loose-leaf tea.

Since there are many foods that you shouldn't eat on a plane, including the hot water, you will want to enjoy your tea once you've landed — that is, if you can get it through security with you. While TSA (Transportation Security Administration) does generally allow unused tea bags and loose-leaf tea on planes, the amount matters. And in most circumstances, loose-leaf tea will be allowed on international flights coming into the U.S., which is perfect for American tourists bringing back their authentic Royal English breakfast tea.