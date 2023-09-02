How Long You Should Actually Air Fry Your Tater Tots

Ah, the tater tot! Such an under-appreciated fried food. Maybe we'd all be making more tater tots at home if we knew exactly how to best prepare them. Frozen tater tots are a versatile side or snack because they are delicious when prepared correctly and can also be eaten in many different ways. From an easy tater tot casserole to the now-popular totchos, there are tons of ways to incorporate this crispy potato delicacy into your diet besides just on the side of your burger — which, to be fair, is always a great option.

Air fryers have changed the game for crisping up frozen foods or preparing some of our favorite fried treats. It's not difficult to see why tater tots and air fryers are a match made in easy-to-prepare, crispy snack heaven. While there doesn't have to be a science to tossing tots into an air fryer, there are ways to ensure that you get the picture-perfect cylindrical potato treat every time, and it's quite easy. Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about a minute, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. You'll end up with the ultimate tater tots you can serve however you like.