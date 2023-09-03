Burger King Whopper: We Compared The Real Thing To The Ads To See How It Stacks Up

When you see Whopper ads, you probably see a gigantic burger that looks like it would be difficult to squeeze into your mouth for a bite. At least, that's what we immediately think of when we see marketing images for Whoppers. After all, the Whopper is designed to be the king of the Burger King menu, if not fast food burgers in general.

So, we thought it was only fair to compare what we see in Burger King's advertisements to the real Whopper we tested. Ultimately, we were left a little underwhelmed with its size, especially in the height department. While Whopper ads leave you thinking that all ingredients are stacked so high on one another that it would be tough to get a full bit of everything in one shot, our Whopper was much more modest in stature. In fact, it appeared like a regular burger we might have at a cookout rather than Burger King's star of the show.

As for the overall burger, its size was maybe slightly smaller than we'd expect based on ads alone, but it certainly wasn't a small burger. To illustrate its size, we placed it next to a medium-sized fry and held it in our hand. It may not be the oversized burger that ads hint at it to be, but then again, the Whopper usually stands on its own in ads, leaving its size to the imagination.