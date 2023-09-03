How To Make A Grilled Cheese Sandwich In A Hotel Room With No Kitchen
If you're a frequent traveler, you know that moment when you're in a hotel room, exhausted, hungry, and pining for something simple. It could be a little piece of home, like a favorite meal or a comfort food — and there's perhaps nothing more satisfying than an old-fashioned grilled cheese sandwich. But a conundrum comes in because most traditional hotel rooms don't have a stove. So, what can you do when you get that craving?
Believe it or not, you can make a grilled cheese sandwich in a hotel room, even without a stove. You can make one even if there is no microwave. The unexpected tool you can swap in is a common small appliance that's included with most hotel stays: a clothing iron. As long as you are careful, paying attention to where you set the iron down when it's not in use and keeping your fingers away from the hot surface, the process is no more laborious nor dangerous than getting wrinkles out of your clothing.
How to make hotel room grilled cheese
As great and easy as this hack sounds to make a hotel room grilled cheese sandwich, there are still a few things you'll need to pack or have on hand before getting started. In addition to the iron, you'll need an ironing board (or a surface where you can safely cook the sandwich; if you don't have an ironing board, protect the surface with a towel), plus aluminum foil, bread, and cheese. Ideally, grab some butter and a knife as well — if your hotel has an onsite restaurant, you could ask for these items.
Then, you'll make your grilled cheese like you normally would, buttering the bread, adding some cheese on top, and smashing it together. Next, encase the entire sandwich in aluminum foil. Be sure to completely cover it so no cheese or butter melts through to the ironing board or iron — just in case you need to use the machinery to actually prepare your clothes on your trip, too.
Place the preheated iron on top of the foil-wrapped sandwich and let it sit for about 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side. Carefully open the aluminum foil to check if it's done. If it's not cooked to your liking, repeat the process. While this method might take a few attempts to get it perfect, it's a convenient way to get that little taste of home when you are traveling.