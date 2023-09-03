How To Make A Grilled Cheese Sandwich In A Hotel Room With No Kitchen

As great and easy as this hack sounds to make a hotel room grilled cheese sandwich, there are still a few things you'll need to pack or have on hand before getting started. In addition to the iron, you'll need an ironing board (or a surface where you can safely cook the sandwich; if you don't have an ironing board, protect the surface with a towel), plus aluminum foil, bread, and cheese. Ideally, grab some butter and a knife as well — if your hotel has an onsite restaurant, you could ask for these items.

Then, you'll make your grilled cheese like you normally would, buttering the bread, adding some cheese on top, and smashing it together. Next, encase the entire sandwich in aluminum foil. Be sure to completely cover it so no cheese or butter melts through to the ironing board or iron — just in case you need to use the machinery to actually prepare your clothes on your trip, too.

Place the preheated iron on top of the foil-wrapped sandwich and let it sit for about 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side. Carefully open the aluminum foil to check if it's done. If it's not cooked to your liking, repeat the process. While this method might take a few attempts to get it perfect, it's a convenient way to get that little taste of home when you are traveling.