The Little Shop Of Horrors' Audrey II-Inspired Dessert Is Too Perfect To Eat

When you're looking through scary movies to get you in the Halloween spirit, you'll come across classic monster films like "Frankenstein," "Dracula," and "The Mummy." But there's one underrated villain that could be growing in your backyard after a total eclipse of the sun — Audrey II, the man-eating plant from outer space from "Little Shop of Horrors!"

Next time you're hosting a Halloween movie night, give your party guests a fright with this adorably spooky Audrey II dessert. Partygoers have grown to expect classic Halloween-themed treats like candy apples in a cauldron or marshmallows decorated to look like silly ghosts, but this movie-inspired treat is head and shoulders above the rest, with a spooky plant face made out of a strawberry. This singing plant may be thirsty for blood, but it makes an adorable decoration on top of a bite-sized cookie cup. Created by cake artist and content creator @cakedbyrach, this sweet treat is made with cookie dough filled with red icing and Oreo crumbs, topped with the halves of a strawberry that looks frighteningly similar to the alien plant. The creator pipes green icing to create vines around the cookie pot and white icing to form Audrey II's sharp teeth.

Fans of the iconic movie musical admired the dessert, commenting, "It's just too cute to eat!" If cookie cups aren't your thing, the Audrey II-inspired strawberries would work great atop a chocolate cupcake filled with raspberry jelly or dipped in red chocolate melts.