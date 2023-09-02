The Aldi Ice Cream That's Basically A Halo Top Copycat

Halo Top wasn't the first company to offer so-called healthy, low-calorie ice cream alternatives (we see you, Skinny Cow), and it certainly won't be the last. Case in point: Aldi's low-calorie, high-protein ice cream. Products from the Sundae Shoppe line, which offers regular ice creams as well, these pints proudly bear the calories and protein content contained in each pint, similar to Halo Top.

Like Halo Top, Sundae Shoppe's high-protein frozen desserts are labeled "light ice creams," which generally refers to lower fat content. To reduce fat content, Halo Top uses skim milk rather than full-fat or cream as its main dairy component. However, Aldi lists both milk and cream as its primary ingredients. Yet, they both rely on milk protein concentrate, which is extracted from skim milk. This gives the ice cream that signature protein boost without adding much lactose. The other key similarity between these two high-protein ice creams is their use of erythritol. Erythritol is a sugar alcohol and tastes deceptively similar to regular sugar but only has .24 calories per gram compared to sugar's four calories per gram. This helps to significantly reduce carbohydrates and calories for both ice cream brands.