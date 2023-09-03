The Fatty Difference Between Salami And Soppressata

There are hundreds of Italian dry cured meats with two of the most popular being salami and soppressata. The two are related but there are differences in how they're processed, seasoned, and cured. Salami can be a confusing term and locating the delicious sample you tried on a charcuterie board can be daunting. This is because salami comes from the Italian word "salame," a catch-all term for cured sausages, and different artisans use household recipes that they use to cure the meat.

Salami is an Italian cured sausage that is primarily made with pork, though veal, beef, or other meats can be used. Soppressata is a leaner version of salami that has a different processing and curing process. Salami is a mixture of fine ground lean pork, fat, and spices, and the fat content ratio ranges between 60:40 or 70:30. The spices vary depending on the region but are generally salt, black pepper, red pepper, rosemary, and basil.

Soppressata, meanwhile, is made with coarser and leaner chunks of pork from the haunches, shoulder, and filets and blended with seasonings including fennel, garlic, and red wine. It is spicier than salami and has a deeper red color than salami. Soppressata is also oblong in shape and salami is more cylindrical, because of the way it's processed.