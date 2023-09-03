TikTok Confirms Chicken Anxiety Is Indeed A Real Thing

Understandably, chicken is an intimidating protein. If you eat slightly undercooked chicken, you can wind up with a bad case of food poisoning. On the other hand, if you overcook chicken, you can wind up with dry meat, and that's just gross.

To no one's surprise, TikTok has highlighted this particular chicken struggle, even giving it a name — chicken anxiety. One TikTok user made us all feel a little more seen, pointing out how she finds bigger chunks of chicken "extra sus." As a result, she ends up chopping the chicken into tiny pieces while it cooks. Sure, the chicken cooks all the way through and has no hidden pockets of pink meat, but it probably also dries out in the process.

Reddit further confirmed chicken anxiety, with one user saying they get so stressed out about their chicken having a pink tint that they keep putting it back in the oven, only to have the meat turn into an inedible block. As anyone who has suffered from anxiety knows, these situations can quickly spiral out of control, but on the flip side, they can also be addressed in a way that allows us to understand the anxiety and move forward.