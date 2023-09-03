Turn To Club Soda For Fluffier Scrambled Eggs
Getting mile-high fluffy scrambled eggs isn't as easy as it seems. Even if you control the heat of the pan, whisk the eggs within an inch of their aerated lives, and have your spatula technique down, getting these cloud-like eggs can be just out of reach. So instead of limiting yourself to the basic ingredients of eggs, seasoning, and maybe a splash of milk, try adding in a bit of club soda. Club soda isn't just a refreshing beverage with a twist of lime — it's also a volumizer, just like baking soda.
If you've ever made battered fish and chips, the recipe will often call for club soda because the bubbles create small air bubbles in the batter, allowing it to rise, then expand, and evaporate when exposed to heat. Club soda has the same effect in scrambled eggs, and once the bubbles are popped while cooking, you're left with fluffy egg curds full of satisfying air pockets. And unlike baking soda on its own, the actual water keeps everything moist, so you won't end up with stiff, flat eggs. If you're not so keen on club soda's slightly bitter, mineral tastes, you can also swap for seltzer, which generally has fewer minerals and a more mild flavor.
A little soda makes a big difference
To get fluffy scrambled eggs with the help of seltzer without making them runny and difficult to cook, or altering the flavor of the eggs, you don't want to use too much. For every two eggs you're scrambling, add one tablespoon of club soda. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and the soda together until they are well-mixed and the whites and yolks are blended. It is key to add the mixture to the pan pretty quickly after mixing the club soda in because, just like leaving an opened bottle of soda on the counter, it will go flat. You want to cook it while the bubbles are still active.
Only heat your pan to low-medium heat; higher temperatures will cause the eggs to form smaller curds, and you're aiming for large, stacked layers. You can use either oil or butter, but butter lends a creamy flavor that will make your eggs even more delicious. Then add the still-fizzing egg mixture to the pan and use a silicone spatula to gently coax the eggs into fluffy layers until they are cooked to your desired level. Immediately remove them from the heat and plate them. And just like that, you've got a plate stacked high with light, cloudlike scrambled eggs, all thanks to a dash of club soda.