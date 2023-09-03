Turn To Club Soda For Fluffier Scrambled Eggs

Getting mile-high fluffy scrambled eggs isn't as easy as it seems. Even if you control the heat of the pan, whisk the eggs within an inch of their aerated lives, and have your spatula technique down, getting these cloud-like eggs can be just out of reach. So instead of limiting yourself to the basic ingredients of eggs, seasoning, and maybe a splash of milk, try adding in a bit of club soda. Club soda isn't just a refreshing beverage with a twist of lime — it's also a volumizer, just like baking soda.

If you've ever made battered fish and chips, the recipe will often call for club soda because the bubbles create small air bubbles in the batter, allowing it to rise, then expand, and evaporate when exposed to heat. Club soda has the same effect in scrambled eggs, and once the bubbles are popped while cooking, you're left with fluffy egg curds full of satisfying air pockets. And unlike baking soda on its own, the actual water keeps everything moist, so you won't end up with stiff, flat eggs. If you're not so keen on club soda's slightly bitter, mineral tastes, you can also swap for seltzer, which generally has fewer minerals and a more mild flavor.