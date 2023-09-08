The Kitchen Tool That Makes Perfect Fried Eggs A Breeze

The first thing you probably learned about eggs is how simple they are to cook. It's not quite boiling water, but it's close. The next thing you might have learned about cooking eggs is: You are doing it all wrong. Honestly, as long as your results are edible (and enjoyable), your method isn't "wrong." However, there are so many hacks for making the best fried eggs, and if you stick to one approach, you could be missing out on better ones.

For example, you might not have ever thought about it, but you don't even need a skillet to fry an egg — using just a metal ladle will do the trick. A metal ladle holds the egg in place and is heat-proof, so it can get hot enough to cook the egg. To use the kitchen tool, warm the ladle directly over the stovetop, add your favorite fat (such as butter), let it melt, and pour in the egg. Then, hold the ladle steadily until the egg is fully cooked. The result is a foolproof fried egg.