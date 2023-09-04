The Nutty Difference Between Acini De Pepe And Couscous

At first glance, it would seem that acini de pepe and couscous could be used interchangeably in dishes. They're both made out of semolina, and the tiny spheres look identical to each other. But that's where the similarities end. They originated in different parts of the world, with different techniques for their creation and cooking, and have distinctly different flavors.

Couscous is made of crushed semolina that is rolled with your hands, while acini de pepe is made from ground semolina flour. Couscous originated in North Africa, though there are several kinds that are also associated with the Middle East. Acini de pepe originated in Italy and is made similar to other pastas, from a dough created with semolina flour. Couscous also has a nuttier, sweeter flavor due to the unprocessed, coarse semolina used, and this nutty flavor is increased if the couscous is toasted. While it's common to think of couscous as a grain, it's actually pasta since it's made with semolina wheat flour and water.

Both are made from semolina flour, so their nutritional benefits are similar. While couscous is less processed than acini de pepe, both have high amounts of fiber, protein, and selenium. The antioxidant selenium can improve your immune system and also lower inflammation. Studies have shown that it may also help protect against certain cancers, and is essential for your thyroid to function properly.