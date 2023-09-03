How Zocalo Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Opening a restaurant is just the beginning for many business owners. It's staying open that's the real battle, something many owners fail at. According to the National Restaurant Association (via Binwise), 80% of new restaurants fail within the first five years. So, Chef Gordon Ramsay is always fighting a losing war when he attempts to rehab failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares." Sadly, Zocalo wasn't one to break the mold — it went out of business less than a year after appearing on the show.

However, what important lessons can future restaurants learn from Zocalo's downfall? Based in Pennsylvania, the restaurant appeared during Season Five of "Kitchen Nightmares" in 2012. While it wasn't obvious from first appearances, Ramsay quickly realized that the restaurant needed help if it was going to stay open. Zocalo was owned by Greg Russell and his wife, Mary, with their daughter working as a waitress. It was a family affair, but Zocalo was in trouble with tension from the restaurant spilling over into the Russells' marriage.

Zocalo was hemorrhaging money due to an overpriced and over-complicated menu. The high menu prices didn't reflect the quality of the food being served out of the kitchen. While Ramsay set the Russells up for success during the appearance on "Kitchen Nightmares," it all came crashing down.