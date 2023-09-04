Vegemite Is The Secret Ingredient Your Mac And Cheese Is Missing

You may have heard about Vegemite toast (a true Australian staple), and after trying it, decided that Australians could keep it all to themselves. But, it might be time to give the salty, bitter, bouillon-like yeast extract a second chance. Instead of smearing it on bread, however, use it as a flavor enhancer or condiment.

Vegemite — a mix of leftover brewers' yeast, malt extract, salt, and various vegetables and spices — was first created in Melbourne, Australia in 1923 as a nutritious alternative to the British favorite, Marmite. According to Healthline, it's high in B vitamins that are essential for energy, a healthy nervous system and brain function, and may help to fight fatigue. The food stuff is also known for having a strong, savory umami taste that is perfect for adding extra depth and flavor to dishes, such as macaroni and cheese.

Whether you go the easy route with a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese — or something fancier like making the dish with a béchamel sauce — the salty, slightly pungent taste of the Vegemite balances the creamy, flavorful taste of the cheddar, elevating the comfort food to being more gourmet than it really is.