The Shady Ingredients Potentially Hiding In Your Truffle Powder

Truffles have a long history, even before they became commonplace in haute cuisine. They are notoriously expensive, with some varieties selling for more than $4,000 per pound. The high price tag can be explained by the difficulty of finding these elusive tubers and because they are so hard to reproduce. Due to their high price point, many cooks opt for synthetic truffle powder instead. However, some of the ingredients may come as a surprise.

Truffle powders are made with chemicals like 2,4-dithiapentane, a colorless compound with strong aromatics and a mild aroma that is comparable to mustard. Unfortunately, many manufacturers use it without labeling the product as synthetic. Even though it's safe for consumption, it adds a false aroma and taste of truffles that detracts from the real thing. It's almost like the artificial chemical tries too hard to replicate a real truffle. Instead of infusing the subtle earthy notes of the highly prized ingredient, it adds a pungent profile that is overwhelming. Truffle powder enhances food with umami notes, but it should be used sparingly as a garnish.