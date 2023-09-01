Mashed Poll Uncovers Fans' Least Favorite Jarred Pasta Sauce

When it comes to pasta sauce, nothing beats a homemade creation. A beautiful mix of ripe tomatoes, garlic, onions, and spices is sure to elevate your dinner to the next level. However, in a busy world, we don't all have the luxury of dedicating extra time to making meals from scratch. That's why it's easier to grab a jar of premade pasta sauce from your local grocery store. But with so many options available, how do you know which one reigns supreme and which ones to avoid? In a Mashed exclusive survey, we asked the question: "What's your go-to brand of jarred pasta sauce?"

21,000 voters chose their preferred option from a list that included Rao's, Prego, Ragu, Barilla, and Bertolli, thus revealing a fan fave. More importantly, though, we also uncovered the brand that received the least amount of votes. Of those who chose their favorite sauce to put on pasta, only 9% chose Barilla — the lowest percentage there was. And this low rating could be based on a number of factors.